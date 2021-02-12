Coxreels® Extreme Duty XTM Series

Sometimes Heavy Duty or Industrial Duty is not enough. Sometimes the job calls for the toughest of the tough. Sometimes, the application is just extreme. For years Coxreels has supplied heavy duty reels with triple axle supports and solid ¼” plate bases for demanding applications and environments. We engineered strength with features, balancing performance with cost, bringing suitable solutions for many market sectors. Some industries still demanded more. Some industries, similar to mining, heavy equipment, lubrication, or other off-road industries work in such demanding remote environments, all of the best features are needed with the most robust structure possible.

Extreme Duty XTM Series spring rewind reel. Born from the coalescing fires of the highest strength springs, stainless steel rollers, dual sintered bronze bearings, multiple axle supports, and welded box frames, the XTM Extreme Duty Reel combines the ultimate features into the world’s most robust reel solution. As with all Coxreels spring rewind reels, the XTM Series will satisfy your application’s hose management needs and is USA made with Coxreels Legendary Quality, just in a more impervious package than previously available.

Based on the TMP T-Series Medium Pressure product line, the XTM uses the pinnacle of all options available in the Coxreels lineup with some unique features for extra rugged environments. All sizes of the XTM Series feature stainless steel rollers directly integrated into the, built like a tank, all-welded steel box frame.

All sizes of the XTM Series utilize dual permanently lubricated bearings, rigidly fixing the drum assembly to the solid 1” steel axle for consistent stability even in the most vibratory and impacting environments, while still maintaining an external fluid path for easy service. Special features such as swivel retainers which prevent unwanted vibratory loosening of threaded components and easily accessible ratcheting mechanisms set the XTM series on its own pedestal. High temperature, steel core arbors transfer the extra powerful heavy duty spring motor torque to the multiple supported axle ensuring reliable rewind in odd positions or dirty situations.

Available in pressure ranges up to 5000 PSI, and dedicated hose solutions such as Suction hose, DEF hose, Gasoline or Fuel hose, the XTM is the solution for your high demand applications where you simply need the best of the best.

As the industry leader in hose, cord and cable reels, Coxreels is making a commitment to provide our customers with the ultimate and most complete, diverse line of reels and reeling accessories. For more information on Coxreels and our new Hi-Vis Hose Series, please visit www.coxreels.com.