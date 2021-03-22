Coxreels® Features DEF Hose Reels

Coxreels provides professional reeling systems in heavy-duty single pedestal (SH Series) or supreme-duty dual pedestal (T Series) configurations that handle DEF hoses up to 75 feet of ¾-inch hose I.D. Both versatile designs are outfitted with Super Hub dual axle support systems to increase stability and reduce vibration during operation, making these reels the perfect DEF handling solutions for either stationary or rugged mobile applications.

The DEF models are available in standard spring retraction and EZ-Coil controlled retraction systems that promote greater operator and workplace safety by retracting up to 80-percent slower than conventional reels. This DEF reel line has all the durable high quality components and superior finishes found in every Coxreels product.

Coxreels® has remained steadfast and focused on manufacturing high quality, industrial grade hose, cord, and cable reels with leading industry innovation since 1923. Offering a full product line serving the industry in every channel and application, Coxreels® takes great pride in designing, building, and supporting each and every product made exclusively in the U.S.A.

For further information on Coxreels® DEF hose reels, contact Customer Service at (800) 269-7335 or visit www.coxreels.com.