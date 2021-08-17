Coxreels New Improved Options for the Vacuum Series Reel

CoxreelsV-100 Series product line has been improved and expanded! Introducing the new 1 ¼” vacuum hose reel V-112-735 without hose and the V-112H-735 with hose. The new model is a smaller frame size featuring 12” diameter discs instead of the original 17” diameter discs and is designed for use with 35’ of 1 ¼” vacuum hose. The outlet connecting to the hose remains 1 ½” and our 1 ¼” hose comes equipped with 1 ½” slip cuffs on both ends for maximum flow.

The hose has a super flexible “crush-proof” smooth interior hose suitable for commercial cleaning applications and is equipped with standard 1.5” threaded hose cuffs on both hose sizes.

Coxreels® has remained steadfast and focused on manufacturing high quality professional grade hose, cord, and cable reels since 1923. Offering a full product line serving the industry in every channel and application, Coxreels® takes great pride in designing, building, and supporting all of their products right here in the U.S.A.

For further information on Coxreels® new options for the V-100 Series, contact Customer Service at (800) 269-7335 or visit www.coxreels.com.