CT Firefighters Win Suit Brought by Former Officer in Fire Truck Flap

Daniel Tepfer

Connecticut Post, Bridgeport

(MCT)

Dec. 7—BRIDGEPORT — A veteran Trumbull police officer claimed in a lawsuit that he had been struck by a fire truck while directing traffic, but two veteran Trumbull firefighters said it never happened.

After less than an hour of deliberations, a jury agreed with the firefighters.

“I’m grateful to the jurors who served on the case and carefully considered all of the evidence,” said Michael Deakin, who represented the Trumbull Center Fire District in the lawsuit.

George Coleman, a 30-year veteran of the Trumbull Police Department, who is now retired, testified last week before a six-member Superior Court jury that the firefighters negligently hit him with their fire truck.

Coleman said in the afternoon of Feb. 18, 2018, he had been directing traffic on Church Hill Road around a construction site when he saw the firetruck, driven by then-Trumbull firefighter Christopher Lioti, driving up the street towards him.

At the same time, Coleman said he noticed there was a propane truck parked just a short distance away on Daniels Farm Road.

Concerned that there might be a catastrophic crash between the fire truck and the propane truck, Coleman said he got between them, backing towards the fire truck with his hands in the air.

He claimed the fire truck clipped him in the back as it went by.

Taking the witness stand, Lioti, now a Stamford firefighter, testified he saw Coleman backing towards his truck but denied hitting the officer.

“I’m 100 percent sure I didn’t hit him,” Lioti told the jury.

Trumbull Fire Lt. Konstantin Tartakovsky testified he was on the truck with Lioti at the time and saw the whole thing in the right rearview mirror. He said they never touched Coleman.

Although he said he suffered an injury to his left shoulder, Coleman did not go to the hospital but did immediately file a police report stating he had been hit.

He later went to a doctor who testified he treated Coleman for an unspecified shoulder injury.

“It’s like a movie that is so far from reality that you have to look away,” Deakin told the jury during his final argument on Friday afternoon. He called Coleman’s testimony, “unbelievable.”

Coleman and his lawyer declined to comment on the verdict.

