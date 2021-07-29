Darley Announced As an EY Midwest Entrepreneur of the Year® 2021

Itasca, IL, July 29, 2021 – W.S. Darley & Co. was among the winners of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the Midwest region of Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, announced in a virtual celebration held last night to honor 34 finalists from 27 companies.

Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. “This year’s finalists are the next class in a long line of unstoppable visionaries,” said Ram Ramanan, Midwest program director for EY. “They are lighting the path forward to a robust recovery.”

Paul Darley, chairman, president and CEO of Darley accepted the award, “on behalf of our employees who were considered essential and came in day after day, and for the first responders we serve who were out there during the pandemic working to keep us safe.”

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.

­­­­­­­­­­About W.S. Darley & Co: Founded in 1908, W.S. Darley & Co. (Darley) remains a family-owned and operated business, providing the highest quality equipment solutions to its military and first responder customers. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Darley prides itself on offering a family of leading emergency equipment brands and innovative solutions and services from its corporate headquarters in Illinois and fire pump and apparatus manufacturing operations in Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan, as well as global offices in six countries.