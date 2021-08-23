E-ONE® Delivers Four Titan® Air Transportable ARFF Vehicles to Canada’s Department of National Defense

E-ONE®, a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce the delivery of four (4) TITAN® 4×4 Air Transportable (AT) ARFF vehicles for Public Works and Government Services Canada on behalf of the Department of National Defense Canada (DND).

The TITAN AT meets all the performance requirements of NFPA 414 and is specifically designed to fit on a C-130 Hercules aircraft, allowing the vehicles to be deployed by air throughout Canada and around the world. As the latest configuration of the E-ONE TITAN product line, the AT is about two-thirds the size with a transport weight of less than 26,000 pounds and GVWR (gross vehicle weight rating) of approximately 42,000 pounds, compared to 62,000 pounds of the full-size TITAN.

The vehicles feature the E-ONE ECOLOGIC™ foam test port which allows the vehicles to be tested without the environmental impact of dispersing foam.

The TITAN AT rigs also include the following features:

Cummins 500 horsepower engine and Allison 4000 EVS ™ transmission

transmission Cushman power divider

Darley PSP 1500 GPM water pump

1060-gallon (4013 liter) water / 80-gallon (303 liter) Class “B” foam concentrate tank

250-lb dry chemical system

100-foot twinned dual agent hose reel

Winterization package for plumbing system

A structural pump panel

Akron dual flow bumper turret and Akron dual flow roof turret

5 kw diesel generator

In adding these four ARFF vehicles to its fleet which will be placed in service at military bases throughout Canada, DND worked with E-ONE’s dealer 1200 Degrees/Techno Feu.

“Our dedicated team at E-ONE came together to design and produce an amazing vehicle,” said RJ Jones, Director of Government and Airport Products, E-ONE. “The ingenuity and quality built into this product is remarkable. To provide such a capable emergency vehicle, meeting the strict specifications of DND to this scale was truly an accomplishment.”