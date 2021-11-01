E-ONE® Receives Order from Mesa (AZ) Fire and Medical Department For A Vector™, North America’s First Fully Electric Fire Truck

OCALA, FL – November 1, 2021 –E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), announces it is building an all-electric Vector™ fire truck for Mesa Fire and Medical Department in Mesa, AZ.

REV Fire Group first announced the introduction of its all-electric fire truck, now named Vector, in August, and Mesa is the first confirmed order announcement. The customizable Vector has the industry’s longest electric pumping duration using 316 kilowatts of total battery power which enables the truck to pump at 750 GPM through four hose lines for four hours on a single charge.

“In developing the Vector, we worked closely with our customers to identify their product needs. Using this feedback, we designed a robust EV rig that upholds our commitment to providing the highest quality and best performing fire apparatus,” said Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales, REV Fire Group. “We are excited to partner with Mesa in protecting both their community and the environment and look forward to delivering the first of these revolutionary EV fire trucks. The Vector is well equipped to serve the needs of Mesa firefighters and customizable for department needs across the country.”

Additional features of the Vector include a low battery placement which offers a safer, lower center of gravity, and a 400 kw (536 HP) electric drive motor with regenerative braking. Pumping can be certified to NFPA standards operating on electric power only at 1250 GPM with maximum flows higher depending on pump options. Also, the fire department can select the tank capacity to hold up to 1030 gallons of water and foam.

Customized features on the Mesa apparatus include:

100-inch-wide cab with raised roof

Extruded aluminum body with full height / full depth compartments each side

Clean cab design with no SCBA in the cab

Upgraded air conditioning system with additional evaporator in rear of cab

Electronic stability control

Galvanized and powder coated double rail frame with 194-inch wheelbase

Severe duty front bumper with full width tray

Thermal battery management system

500 amps of available 12-volt power

Range extender for emergency back-up power

Heavy duty two-arm overhead ladder rack with 16 and 28-foot ladders

Low hosebed design holds a total of 1750 feet of hose

2002 FoamPro foam system

AXIS™ Smart truck technology

This rig supports the City of Mesa’s Climate Action Plan and goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. “I’m an advocate for electric vehicles — it’s a better technology and this is one of many steps we can take to bring us closer to our Climate Action Plan goals,” said Mayor John Giles. “We look forward to this as a study in the potential cost-savings and efficiency of electric vehicles in City operations.”

H&E Equipment, an E-ONE authorized dealer, is handling the order and delivery is expected in 2022.

