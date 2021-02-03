Elkhart Brass EXM2 Monitor Series Now CE Compliant

Elkhart Brass announced the release of a CE compliant version of their EXM2 family of monitors. After extensive testing through a certified outside lab, the EXM2 family of monitors now conforms to the following European Directives:

Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC

Electromagnetic Compatibility Directive 2014/30/EU

Pressure Equipment Directive 2014/68/EU

Low Voltage Directive 2014/35/EU

In addition, the EXM2 Wireless Remote Control conforms to:

Radio Equipment Directive 2014/53/EU

Electromagnetic Compatibility Directive 2014/30/EU

Low Voltage Directive 2014/35/EU

Elkhart Brass EXM2 series of monitors feature flow ranges from 1,200 — 20,000 lpm and utilize leading edge technology. The system includes an integrated Wi-Fi server within the monitor control module. This provides secure access to the EXM2 browser page for simple, intuitive configuration of the monitor and input controllers. Connecting to the monitor via Wi-Fi allows the user to set travel limits, keep out zones, and retrieve diagnostic information, all from a Wi-Fi capable tablet or laptop.

All EXM2 controllers include standard up/down/left/right monitor controls and nozzle controls for fog/stream. Dedicated STOW, DEPLOY, and OSCILLATE buttons are also featured. An AUX button for powering an external device, such as a light or camera, comes as standard. Available controller options include panel mount controller, wireless handheld controller and a proportional joystick.

Heavy-duty, high-frequency motors provide a distinct advantage in continuous use applications such as construction, mining, and deicing. A corrosion-resistant elliptical waterway reduces turbulence to provide an efficient method of water delivery. This results in reduced load on the apparatus pump.

For additional information, as well as the CE Declaration of Conformity, please visit

http://www.elkhartbrass.com/files/aa/downloads/certifications/EXM2_EC_Declaration.pdf or call 1-574-295-8330.