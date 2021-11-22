Ferrara™ Accepts Order for 7,000th Fire Apparatus

HOLDEN, LA – November 22, 2021 – Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of custom built, heavy-duty fire apparatus, announces it has received an order for its 7,000th fire apparatus. The order was placed by the City of Salem, Massachusetts for the Salem Fire Department.

“For the last 30 years, we have dedicated ourselves to utilizing the latest technological methods and heavy-duty materials to construct the strongest custom-engineered fire apparatus in the industry,” shared Bert McCutcheon, vice president and general manager, Ferrara. “I congratulate our experienced team on reaching this important milestone and look forward to many more in the years to come. Together, we’ll continue to build the strongest fire trucks in the industry that help our customers and the communities they serve.”

This order is the third Ferrara pumper purchased by the City of Salem, Massachusetts in the last seven years. As one of the oldest cities in New England, the department needed a short, narrow city pumper to navigate streets that were historically used as cart paths.

“The combined experience of Ferrara and its dealer, Bulldog Fire Apparatus, have played an instrumental role in helping us design a custom pumper that meets the needs of our infrastructure,” said Alan Dionne, Chief of Department, Salem Fire Department. “We are thrilled to put this truck into service and look forward to the expanded capabilities it will add to our fleet.”

The order is for a Ferrara Igniter® XD XMFD cab with an 8″ raised roof, and will feature:

450-hp Cummins ® L9 engine

L9 engine 1500 gallon per minute Hale ® QMAX pumper

QMAX pumper Short 29′ overall length

Recessed handrails on cab

Ladders on right side

Aluminum hose bed cover

175″ wheelbase

500-gallon water tank

F-Shield coated frame rails

Frame rail style front bumper

Ferrara heavy-duty cab construction

Ferrara extruded aluminum heavy-duty body

Ferrara point-to-point 12V DC electrical system

Whelen® warning lights

The Ferrara Igniter XD will be ideally suited for navigating the congested streets of Salem and serve the city’s continuing needs.

About Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc.

Ferrara™, a subsidiary of REV Group (NYSE: REVG), builds custom, heavy-duty fire apparatus for municipal and industrial fire departments. Located in Holden, Louisiana, Ferrara is focused on protecting firefighting personnel with a custom chassis line and extruded aluminum body that exceeds NFPA and industry safety requirements. For over 30 years, Ferrara has led performance standards by delivering custom-engineered fire trucks that provide maximum response capabilities.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG