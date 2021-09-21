Ferrara™ Equips Birmingham Fire & Rescue with 12 New Units

HOLDEN, LA – September 21, 2021 – Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of custom built, heavy-duty fire apparatus, announces the purchase order for a fleet of 12 new units to Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service in Alabama.

“Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service is dedicated to providing rapid, reliable, and professional emergency services to the citizens and stakeholders of Birmingham,” said Cory D. Moon, Fire Chief, Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service. “Getting these new and updated apparatus from Ferrara is an important part for us to fulfill our mission.”

“We’re excited to partner with Birmingham Fire & Rescue and thank them for their confidence in our team and our products,” said Jason Louque, Director of Sales, Ferrara.

The order includes nine Ferrara Igniter® LFD cabs with 102″ wide extruded aluminum bodies and features:

Cummins ® L9 450-hp engine

L9 450-hp engine Allison 3000 EVS™ transmission

Bostrom ® seats

seats Waterous ® 1500 gpm pump

1500 gpm pump Waterous Aquis™ foam system

FRC ® Pump Boss pressure governor

Pump Boss pressure governor 500-gallon water tank

30-gallon foam concentrate cell

Whelen® emergency warning lights

Additionally, Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service has ordered two Ferrara Igniter MVP’s with XMFD cabs and extruded aluminum 103″ MVP bodies which feature:

Cummins L9 450-hp engine

Allison 3000 EVS transmission

Bostrom seats

Waterous 1500 gpm pump

FRC Pump Boss pressure governor

Three speedlays with two 1.75-inch and one 2.5-inch connections

TFT Monsoon Series electric monitor

750-gallon water tank

50-gallon foam concentrate cell

Waterous Aquis foam system

10 KW Harrison generator

Command Light Knight Series with six-head configuration

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service also ordered one Ferrara Inferno cab 77′ ladder with extruded aluminum body and features:

Cummins X-12 500-hp engine

Allison 4000 EVS transmission

Bostrom seats

Waterous 1500 gpm pump

Waterous Aquis foam system

400-gallon water tank

30-gallon foam concentrate cell

Whelen emergency warning lights

10 KW Harrison generator

“When it comes to configuring our fire apparatus, the safety of the citizens we serve, and the safety of our personnel is our top priority,” stated Moon.

The fleet of 12 Ferrara units will replace Birmingham’s older apparatus as a part of its apparatus replacement plan. Purchased at Williams Fire Apparatus in Ashland, Alabama, the trucks will also help the department remain compliant with NFPA 1901 standards.

“Ferrara and Williams Fire are respected and trusted in the Fire Apparatus industry,” concluded Moon. “We appreciate and value our partnership with them.”

###

About Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc.

Ferrara™, a subsidiary of REV Group (NYSE: REVG), builds custom, heavy-duty fire apparatus for municipal and industrial fire departments. Located in Holden, Louisiana, Ferrara is focused on protecting firefighting personnel with a custom chassis line and extruded aluminum body that exceeds NFPA and industry safety requirements. For over 30 years, Ferrara has led performance standards by delivering custom-engineered fire trucks that provide maximum response capabilities.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG