Ferrara™ Welcomes Fire Service, Inc., to Its Dealer Network

HOLDEN, LA – (August 16, 2021) – Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of custom built, heavy-duty fire apparatus, announces the addition of Fire Service, Inc., to its nationwide dealer network.

Fire Service, Inc., (https://fireserviceinc.com/) has added the Ferrara product line at its full-service center in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. Opened in 2020, the modern facility offers sales, service, parts, repairs, fire apparel, and gear. Fire Service, Inc., has been serving the fire apparatus and emergency vehicle industry for more than 28 years and operates five state-of-the-art service centers throughout the Midwest.

“Fire Service has made significant investments in their Wisconsin facility to create a truly outstanding location that will help us both grow our business,” said Jason Louque, Director of Sales, Ferrara. “We’re excited to partner with them as we grow our dealer network to better serve our customers.”

The company is also a multi-state E-ONE® and KME® dealer, both REV Group subsidiaries.

About Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc.

Ferrara™, part of REV Group (NYSE: REVG), builds custom, heavy-duty fire apparatus for municipal and industrial fire departments. Located in Holden, Louisiana, Ferrara is focused on protecting firefighting personnel with a custom chassis line and extruded aluminum body that exceeds NFPA and industry safety requirements. For over 30 years, Ferrara has led performance standards by delivering custom-engineered fire trucks that provide maximum response capabilities.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. Our companies serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG