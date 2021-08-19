Ferrara™ Welcomes Patriot Fire USA to Its Dealer Network

HOLDEN, LA – (August 19, 2021) – Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of custom built, heavy-duty fire apparatus, announces the addition of Patriot Fire USA to its nationwide dealer network.

Patriot Fire USA (https://www.patriotfireusa.com/) is now the Ferrara dealer for Maryland, serving customers throughout the state. Located in Grasonville, Maryland, Patriot Fire USA recently opened a new facility that will provide quality service from a highly experienced team. Additionally, the facility offers custom metal fabrication, refurbishing, pump overhauls, body/collision repairs, and more.









“We’re incredibly excited to continue growing our dealer network to better serve our customers around the country,” said Jason Louque, Director of Sales, Ferrara. “We’ve worked with Patriot, a solid family-owned business, for many years on the service side, and now we look forward to expanding that relationship to include sales.”

In addition to Ferrara, Patriot Fire USA is a dealer of E-ONE®, also part of REV Group.

