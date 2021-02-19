Fire-Dex Launches Non-Fluorinated PPE Fabrics

Medina, Ohio – February 17, 2021 – Fire-Dex, a family-owned global PPE manufacturer for first responders, is thrilled to announce the launch of TECGEN71+ and TECGEN51+ PPE fabrics built with an eco-friendly PFAS free water-repellent finish that addresses customer demands and improves sustainability.

Exclusive to Fire-Dex, TECGEN71+ and TECGEN51+ are fabrics built with the same configuration as their traditional TECGEN71 and TECGEN51 materials but offer a new PFAS free DWR finish.

“We have partnered with Milliken to develop a non-fluorinated version of our exclusive materials utilizing innovative technology to create an eco-friendly, water resistant formula that meets the increasing market demand for PFAS free PPE material options,” states Todd Herring, Vice President of Product Innovation and Strategy at Fire-Dex.

Fire-Dex’s TECGEN71+ NFPA 1971 outer shell is designed to lessen heat stress by reducing weight and increasing flexibility. Turnouts crafted with TECGEN71+ are the lightest, thinnest, and most breathable in the fire industry. TECGEN51+ is a NFPA 1951 and 1977 fabric option for alternative PPE that provides optimal strength, breathability, and thermal protection for all non-fire related calls.

“Our mission is to Serve Those Who Serve and I am extremely proud of our strong team of innovators for addressing this growing demand by continuing to develop solutions to protect first responders across the globe,” states Steve Allison, President of Fire-Dex.

Fire-Dex also offers non-fluorinated NFPA 1971 fabrics from Safety Components with their PF Zero™ water-repellent finish including PBI Max™ LP, PBI Max™ 7oz, and Armor AP™.

To learn more about non-fluorinated PPE materials offered by Fire-Dex, visit: https://www.firedex.com/non-fluorinated-materials/

