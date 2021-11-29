Fire Ravages GA Fire Station; Firefighter Injured

A Georgia fire station burned over the weekend, and the fire badly damaged a fire apparatus and sent one firefighter to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to a report from the department.

Monroe County (GA) Emergency Services Station 10 was damaged significantly in a structure fire that occurred late Saturday night, November 27, 2021. The firehouse is located at 50 Evans Road in Smarr.

No fire department personnel were at Station 10 at the time of the fire. A 2001 Freightliner pumper, parked in the Station 10 garage that had been used by personnel to respond to a call earlier in the evening, was also severely damaged in the fire.

A 911 caller reported smoke coming from Station 10 at 11:04 p.m. on Saturday. When Monroe County firefighters arrived at the scene moments later, the station was already engulfed in flames. As firefighters attempted to extinguish the fire, a portion of the Station 10 roof collapsed, causing the firefighters to retreat and alter their strategy of attack. One firefighter, Battalion Chief Clay Walton, injured his knee while fighting the blaze and was transported to a local hospital.

Crews continued to battle the fire until 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Georgia state fire marshal’s office.