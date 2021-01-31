Firefighters Injured When Henrico (VA) Fire Apparatus Overturns

Four Henrico (VA) firefighters escaped relatively unscathed after the fire truck they were traveling in overturned en route to a call.

According to the Henrico County (VA) Division of Fire’s social media page, on January 31, 2020, Henrico Fire Engine 305 from the Lakeside Fire House was traveling north on Woodman Road responding to a call for an unconscious person when it spun on the road, traveled off the paved roadway, and overturned. Conditions of the roads were snow covered and very slippery.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. All four firefighters were able to exit the apparatus by themselves and were transported to local hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries. Henrico Police is investigating the accident, and the initial medical emergency was handled by other units responding at the same time