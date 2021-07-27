First Two Recipients Announced in MSA’s and DuPont’s 2021 Globe Gear Giveaway

Departments in ME and NJ will receive four new sets of turnout gear and 4 new helmets each

MSA, DuPont, and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) have teamed up for the tenth year to help volunteer fire departments obtain much-needed gear through MSA’s and DuPont’s Globe Gear Giveaway. This annual program began in 2012 and has provided 559 sets of turnout gear to 121 departments to date. In 2021, another 13 departments will each receive four new sets of turnout gear and four new helmets to help enhance the safety of their firefighters. The first 500 applicants also received a one-year NVFC membership, courtesy of MSA.

The first two recipients of MSA’s and DuPont’s 2021 Globe Gear Giveaway are the Waldo (ME) Fire Department and Hamburg (NJ) Fire Department.

Waldo Fire Department

The Waldo Fire Department (WFD) is a small, all-volunteer department located in Maine’s rural mid-coast region. WFD serves a population of 762 over approximately 13 square miles and also provides mutual aid to surrounding communities. With three state highways, six miles of high voltage electrical infrastructure, a natural gas pipeline, and a liquid propane depot, as well as a regional technical school and a large event center, the department has to be ready for a wide range of potential responses.

WFD’s 17 volunteers share 10 sets of turnout gear, eight of which are over 10 years old. Additionally, the department’s limited budget makes it nearly impossible to purchase additional safety equipment such as gloves, hoods, and boots without financial assistance.

“The Waldo Volunteer Fire Department is uniquely challenged by a limited budget and tax base combined with the responsibility to provide protection services to infrastructure and facilities commonly found in larger communities,” said Chief Brian Walker. With the new Globe turnout gear and helmets, WFD’s firefighters will be better equipped and protected to respond to whatever emergencies arise.

Hamburg Fire Department

Located in rural northern New Jersey, the Hamburg Fire Department (HFD) is an all-volunteer department with 35 members. Serving a population of approximately 3,500, HFD’s volunteers respond to an average of 250 calls annually.

All 30 of HFD’s sets of turnout gear are more than 10 years old. Their limited budget makes it difficult to provide the necessary gear and equipment to keep firefighters safe while responding to incidents.

“The members of this department are always available to respond when needed, and this donation will ensure that all members have the gear they need to perform their duties when they are called upon by the community,” said public safety director Michael Postorino.

Additional awards will be made monthly throughout 2021. Stay tuned to the NVFC web site, Dispatch newsletter, and Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the Globe Facebook page, for additional information and announcements.

