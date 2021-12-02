Harford (NY) Fire Company Adds Toyne Pumper Tanker/Tender to Fleet of Apparatus

Harford, NY (December 1, 2021) – The Harford (NY) Fire Company (HFC) recently took delivery of a highly capable Toyne Pumper Tanker/Tender. Replacing an older engine in their fleet, this is the department’s first Toyne Apparatus. Now stationed at its new home in Harford, New York, the apparatus is ready to take the call for a department that diligently serves its community.

Established in 1953, HFC has protected its hometown of 950 residents for over 68 years. Volunteer firefighters respond to various calls, from structural fires and brush fires to roadside emergencies and rescue situations. With evolving emergency needs and aging apparatus in their fleet, the department tasked Toyne to build a new pumper tanker/tender.

“The Harford Fire Company is a hardworking department that responds to a variety of emergencies,” said Mike Schwabe, President of Toyne, Inc. “They are trusted to take care of their community, and they placed their trust in us to build a custom pumper tanker/tender that fits their needs. We are excited to see everything they do with their new apparatus.”

This apparatus’ design called for a pumper tanker/tender that could better support fire fighting efforts on the scene. Toyne built and delivered an apparatus that met the needs of the department. The body’s shell is built with bolted painted stainless steel and houses abundant storage options.

Each side of the pumper tanker/tender features a number of versatile compartments that can store everything from firefighter equipment and tools to SCBA bottles and more. HFC firefighters can access equipment quickly with Amdor painted roll-up doors and custom Toyne Tailored shelving solutions. At the back end of this Toyne Apparatus is slide-in storage for ladders, pike poles, and hard suction hose.

To provide water supply, this apparatus boasts a 2,500-gallon UPF tank and a 2,500-gallon Syntex portable tank with a rear-slide in storage for easy stowing and deployment. A Waterous CSU 1,500 GPM pump can quickly distribute water on any scene. Firefighters can also utilize the onboard Elkhart Cobra EXM monitor to suppress large fires.

This Toyne custom body, along with the pump compartment, is mounted on a highly capable Freightliner SD114 SBA 6×4 chassis. With a 505-horsepower Detroit DD13 engine and Allison 4000 EVS transmission under the hood, this apparatus has a heavy-duty powertrain that gives plenty of power in route to or on scene. Inside the two-door cab is a full suite of controls, including in-cab controls for the two side-mounted and one rear-mounted dump chutes and valves.

This Toyne Apparatus was sold to HFC by J.P.B. Fire Truck Sales, LLC. Located in Liverpool, New York, J.P.B. serves fire departments in the north western region of New York.

For more information about the Harford Fire Company, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/Harford-Fire-Department.