Holiday Decoration Contest for San Francisco (CA) Fire Stations Returns

Here are a few photos from last year's Holiday Decoration Competition. We are excited about 2021s submissions! https://t.co/MT7C0wDJSg pic.twitter.com/ykgc6VP3AX — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 30, 2021

Peter Hartlaub

San Francisco Chronicle

(MCT)

Dec. 1—San Francisco firehouses will light up again for the holidays, formally reviving a station decoration tradition that started in the 1940s, then was brought back last year to add some joy during bleak pandemic times.

With less than two weeks’ notice in 2020, 17 stations set up elaborate decorations, including a winning house (Station 38 in Pacific Heights) that produced snow. Fire officials hope the contest will be even bigger in 2021 — with more time to prepare and $6,000 in prize money donated to the charities of choice divided between the three winning stations.

“Last year we brought this back to provide the community and our members — your firefighters — with a COVID safe event,” said San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter. “It was a success (and) we are excited to continue this event to promote community solidarity and pride.”

The original 1948-1950 contest was a popular event, with involvement from The Chronicle, Muni and other city agencies. But it ended bitterly, after a city-wide measure for firefighter cost-of-living increases was voted down.

After The Chronicle published a column last year documenting the original contest and suggesting a return, the SFFD quickly found sponsors and interested stations. The decorations were elaborate and often themed, with Station 34 in the Richmond District featuring a surfboard and a shark chasing a SCUBA diver.

The Chronicle created an interactive guide of the participating stations in 2020, and plans another in 2021.

“There are a lot of things about this year that we never want to see again, but this contest is certainly something that I hope lives on after this pandemic,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at the time.

Decorating is voluntary. Participating stations will finish their decorations by Friday, Dec. 17, with each of the department’s 44 stations plus three at the San Francisco International Airport invited to participate. The Chronicle will announce the winner the following week.

The event is sponsored by the Los Bomberos Employee Group.

Judges include Los Bomberos, the San Francisco Fire Credit Union, Mission High School’s Fire and EMS students, the National First Responders Fund staff and a San Francisco Chronicle representative.

Adam Ferrara, a comedian who co-starred on TV’s “Rescue Me,” will be the grand judge. The credit union is supplying the top prizes of $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000, which will go to charities of the winning stations’ choice.

The SFFD encourages citizens to drive, bike and walk to participating stations, observing all San Francisco COVID-19 practices, and use the hashtag #SFFDHoliday2021 on social media.

Peter Hartlaub is The San Francisco Chronicle culture critic.

