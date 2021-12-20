Isle of Man Government Receives Three Oshkosh Striker 6×6 ARFF Vehicles

Oshkosh Striker 6×6 ARFF vehicles will support operations at the Isle of Man Airport near Castletown, United Kingdom.

OSHKOSH, WIS. (December 20, 2021) – Oshkosh Airport Products, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) Company, announced today that the Isle of Man Government has received three Oshkosh Striker® 6×6 ARFF vehicles. The Isle of Man is a British Crown Dependency in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The new Oshkosh Strikers were delivered in early December 2021, and support operations at the Isle of Man Airport (IOM). Extensive training has commenced in preparation for the vehicles to enter front line service in the first quarter of 2022.

“This delivery represents the first Oshkosh Strikers for the Isle of Man Government and the vehicles will provide essential advancements in acceleration, maneuverability, firefighting capabilities, and safety technology for the fleet,” said Jack Bermingham, business unit director for Oshkosh Airport Products. “Supported by Terberg DTS UK, IOM will have convenient access to critical service support for the aftermarket care of their Striker ARFF vehicles.”

Features of Isle of Man Airport’s Striker 6×6 ARFF vehicles:

Scania DC16 V8 700 HP Engines

50-foot (15 meters) Snozzle ® High Reach Extendable Turret (HRET)

High Reach Extendable Turret (HRET) Water capacity: 3,170 gallons (12,000 liters)

Foam capacity: 444 gallons (1,680 liters)

Dry chemical capacity: 550 Ibs (250 kg)

Eco-EFP™ Foam Measurement System

Isle of Man Airport’s new Striker 6×6 ARFF vehicles are also equipped with a Snozzle HRET strobe light, dual LED tip spotlights, mounted thermal camera, piercing tip color camera, and an air aspirated bumper turret with a discharge rate of 1,585 gpm (6,000 L/m).

Also known as Ronaldsway Airport, IOM Airport is located in the island’s southern region and southwest of Douglas, the island’s capital. Along with the Isle of Man Sea Terminal, it is one of two main gateways to the island and services over 800,000 passengers yearly.

