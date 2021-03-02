KME Fire Apparatus Adds Jones Fire Apparatus Sales LLC as Dealer in OH

KME Fire Apparatus, a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, recently announced the addition of Jones Fire Apparatus Sales LLC as the KME® brand dealer in Ohio.

Jones Fire Apparatus is a partner company of Fire Apparatus Service and Repair, a service and repair company specializing in emergency apparatus since 1998. Fire Apparatus Service and Repair has been a KME warranty provider since 2006. Combined they will serve as the dealership of KME for sales and service in Ohio.

Located in Xenia, OH, Fire Apparatus Service and Repair Inc. provides:

EVT- and ASE-certified service technicians to perform mobile services, repairs and pump tests

Four (4) tractor-trailer mobile service units for on-site repairs

A 9,600-square foot facility on 10 acres

“We are extremely pleased to represent KME. We feel by expanding into apparatus sales we can better serve our customers throughout the state of Ohio,” stated Robert Jones, Owner, Fire Apparatus Service and Repair, Inc. and Jones Fire Apparatus Sales LLC.

“KME looks forward to working with Jones Fire Apparatus Sales LLC and Fire Apparatus Service and Repair, Inc., furthering our commitment to the KME customers in the state of Ohio. This dedicated sales and service team will provide the fire departments of Ohio the support they need,” said Chris McClung, Director of Sales, KME Fire Apparatus.

Jones Fire Apparatus Sales and Fire Apparatus Service and Repair are located at 2117 Washington Mill Rd. Xenia, OH 45385. For apparatus and parts sales contact at la_jones@mail.com or (937) 545-1938; for repair service contact fireapparatus@mail.com or (937) 372-3298.

To learn more about KME Fire Appartus, visit www.kmefire.com.