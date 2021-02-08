KME Fire Apparatus Delivers 101-Foot Tractor Drawn AerialCat to Santa Clara County (CA) Fire Department

KME® Fire Apparatus, a subsidiary of REV Group®, and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, announced that Santa Clara County (CA) Fire Department has taken delivery of a KME Tractor-Drawn AerialCat™ (TDA) to serve the city of Cupertino.

The new 101’ TDA will join 33 other KME units currently in service within Santa Clara County. The county chose KME’s new drop frame TDA body featuring large compartment capacity, redesigned transverse storage, and lower ground ladder storage. The new body design also allows for lower tiller cab travel heights without sacrificing ground ladder storage.

Other features include:

KME Severe Service™ X-MFD cab with 10” raised roof

Hendrickson STEERTEK™ NXT front axle

Cummins X15 600 HP engine

Allison 4000 EVS™ transmission

Hale DSD 1,500 GPM single stage pump

300-gallon water tank

500 lb unrestricted wet or dry tip load rating

14’ jack stance

-7 degree low to 80-degree elevation rating

90-degree jack knife capability

“Santa Clara County Fire Department has long standing relationship with KME built on trust, communication and a quality product,” said Brian Glass, Assistant Fire Chief of the Santa Clara County Fire Department. “We look forward to placing into service the agency’s first Tractor Drawn Aerial. The maneuverability and operational capabilities that the TDA brings to the agency allows us to respond to areas that were previously inaccessible to our current trucks.”

