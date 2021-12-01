KME Welcomes Dependable Emergency Vehicles as New Dealer in Ontario

NESQUEHONING, PA – November 29, 2021 -KME, a subsidiary of REV Group® and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to welcome Dependable Emergency Vehicles as the dealer covering parts of the Ontario province in Canada.

Founded in 1975, Dependable is a family operated business with a dedicated team of more than 60 employees. With three locations in Ontario, its main facility in Brampton is 40,000 square feet and features 40 full-service bays for bodywork, painting, refurbishing and truck repairs by fully licensed and EVT certified technicians.

“We are thrilled and honored to be selected by the REV Group to represent KME Fire Apparatus. We are ready to serve KME customers in Ontario with a dedicated sales and service team with over 100 years of combined knowledge,” said Pino Natale, Director of Dependable Emergency Vehicles.

KME Director of Sales Chris McClung said “We are excited to welcome Dependable Emergency Vehicles as a KME sales and service organization. We are confident that Pino and his team will help grow the KME presence throughout Ontario.”

Dependable Emergency Vehicles will cover all areas in Ontario except for the Haldimand, Halton, Hamilton, Sudbury, Waterloo and Wellington regions, which will continue to be serviced by longtime KME dealer Metz Fire & Rescue.

About KME

KME is a true sole source manufacturer of high quality, custom fire apparatus including, Aerial, Industrial, Pumper, Rescue, Tanker, and Wildland products. KME is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG