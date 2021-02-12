Man Steals Austin (TX) Fire Apparatus, Leads 90-Minute Police Chase

Fire Engineering Staff
Debris such as oxygen tanks, fire extinguishers, hoses, and more came off the truck and damaged the roadways.

According to a report from KVUE, police stopped a stolen Austin (TX) Fire Department (AFD) truck using spike strips after a 90-minute pursuit on northbound I-35.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Frank Garcia Jr. He faces charges of theft of property equal to or greater than $300,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, criminal theft, and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. 

Debris such as oxygen tanks, fire extinguishers, hoses, and so on, came off the truck and damaged the roadways. A spokesperson for the fire department said they are working to get more information on the damages their fire engine and equipment sustained. 

No one was hurt in the incident.

