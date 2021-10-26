Marion Body Works Makes HAAS Alert Safety Cloud® Standard

Marion Body Works custom apparatus will now include Safety Cloud service as a standard feature.

Marion, WI (October 21, 2021) – Emergency vehicle manufacturer Marion Body Works is making HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud® a standard safety solution on new apparatus, the company announced today. The collaboration will equip newly manufactured Marion Body Works apparatus with the Safety Cloud Responder-to-Vehicle (R2V™) service, enabling fire crews to automatically deliver digital alerts to nearby drivers up to 30 seconds in advance and reduce the risk of collision by up to 90%.

Safety Cloud is the industry standard in digital alerting, with more than 800 public safety agencies and fleets nationwide actively using the service daily for added protection on the road. The service works by delivering real-time notifications to approaching drivers when equipped emergency vehicles are responding and on-scene, improving motorist awareness and allowing more time for drivers to make safe maneuvers and comply with Move Over laws. Safety Cloud alerts are received by drivers through navigation platforms such as Waze and through the vehicle infotainment screens of connected vehicle services. Since launching two years ago, Safety Cloud has processed more than 1 billion alerts.

“Our primary focus at Marion Body Works is the customer experience, and for our customers, there’s nothing more important than safety in the field,” said Cal Kanowitz, Director of Sales & Marketing at Marion Body Works. “By making Safety Cloud standard on our new apparatus, we’re providing the departments we serve with the most advanced solution for collision prevention available today.”

HAAS Alert CEO Cory Hohs commented, “Marion Body Works brings more than a century of experience in building custom vehicles, and we’re thrilled to be in partnership with a company with such an exceptional reputation and record in safety. We’re fully aligned in our shared commitment to safety.”

To learn more about Marion Body Works, Inc. visit marionbody.com.

To learn more about HAAS Alert and Safety Cloud, visit haasalert.com or contact press@haasalert.com.

About Marion Body Works

Marion Body Works manufactures Fire & Emergency Apparatus, Commercial Truck Bodies, Aluminum Custom Cabs, Custom Engineered Vehicles, and Defense Products for customers across the country. Marion has been privately owned, family operated, and continuously operated in Marion since they were founded in 1905. Marion specializes in all aluminum products, with more experience in this area than any other U.S. manufacturer. The company’s capabilities include aluminum and steel fabrication, welding, plumbing, foam insulation, hydraulics, electrical and electronic controls, and painting.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert’s mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud vehicle communication network delivers digital alerts from emergency response and other fleets to nearby drivers, vehicles, and infrastructure. haasalert.com.