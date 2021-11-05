Motorola Solutions’ APX NEXT XN is Designed to Withstand New Extreme Heat and Immersion Standards for the Fire Industry

New firefighter all-band smart radio incorporates advanced technologies for trusted communications in the most intense environments

CHICAGO – Nov. 2, 2021 – Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) today announced its newest radio for firefighters, the APX NEXT® XN, designed to meet the most stringent fire industry standards for use in hazard zones and conditions. The APX NEXT XN is part of the company’s APX NEXT portfolio of next-generation Project 25 (P25) mission-critical radios that incorporate data applications for enhanced situational awareness.

“We conduct extensive research with firefighters – who face the most demanding conditions including extreme heat, almost no visibility and deafening noise all at the same time – and design radios to meet their unique needs,” said Scott Mottonen, senior vice president of Products, Motorola Solutions. “The APX NEXT XN thrives through our most rugged tests, including dropping it on concrete from nearly 10 feet when frozen or heated and multiple cycles of heating it to 350 F followed by submersion in cold water, while still offering the effortless usability on which first responders rely.”

The radio is designed to meet the most meticulous fire industry requirements for use in hazard zones, including those related to heat exposure, immersion and drop/impact acceleration. It also meets requirements for software safety, including automated checks of battery capacity and accessory connections. Testing included heating devices to 500 F (260 C) for five minutes and direct flame exposure for 10 seconds. It can be connected to Motorola Solutions’ new XVN500 remote speaker microphone, which is also designed for hazardous environments.

Like the APX NEXT XE, the APX NEXT XN combines trusted mission-critical communications with broadband capabilities for applications that provide essential information to help firefighters respond to an emergency. The radio includes interactive maps with firefighter locations to coordinate response, multimedia messaging to share pictures and videos, and GPS location information that updates every few seconds to enhance safety for every firefighter. It also features ViQi™ Voice Control, which enables users to control their radio through simple and intuitive voice commands.

Motorola Solutions’ APX® line of fire radios now includes the APX NEXT XN, APX NEXT XE, APX 8000 XE all-band P25 radios, APX 6000 XE P25 radio, and other multi-band, single-band and hazardous certification radios and accessories for first responders.

