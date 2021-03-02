MSA and the NVFC Partner to Provide XF1 Helmets to Volunteer Firefighters

MSA and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) are working together to provide the most innovative and up-to-date technology to help first responders improve their health and safety. That’s why three volunteer firefighters that are NVFC members will receive a personalized MSA Cairns® XF1 Fire Helmet in 2021.

To be eligible to enter, applicants must be an active U.S. volunteer firefighter and a member of the NVFC; learn about member benefits and join at www.nvfc.org/join. Members will have three opportunities to enter to win an XF1 helmet throughout the year. One recipient will be randomly selected during each entry period.

“Many volunteer departments often work with limited budgets, where providing top-of-the-line PPE isn’t an option,” said NVFC chair Steve Hirsch. “We are grateful to MSA for this helmet donation program and their organization’s continuous commitment to the volunteer fire service and the health and safety of our first responders.”

The jet-style design of the Cairns® XF1 Fire Helmet reduces snag hazards, provides a personalized fit, and houses its own integrated light module. Plus, the soft goods are removable, washable, and replaceable, helping firefighters align with cancer awareness programs as written by the Firefighter Cancer Support Network. Approvals include NFPA 1971-2018 Structural Firefighting and NFPA 1951-2013 Rescue and Recovery. The first entry period is open now through March 31, 2021. Learn more and enter to win at www.nvfc.org/helmet.

About MSA

At MSA, our business is safety. Our commitment to developing innovative safety solutions is founded on one singular and unchanging mission: “that men and women may work in safety, and that they, their families and their communities may live in health throughout the world.” Our core fire service products include the revolutionary G1 SCBA, Cairns® fire helmets, Globe® turnout gear and boots, Altair® portable gas detection instruments, and Evolution® TICs. For more information, visit MSAfire.com.

About the NVFC

The National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) is the leading nonprofit membership association representing the interests of the volunteer fire, EMS, and rescue services. The NVFC serves as the voice of the volunteer in the national arena and provides critical resources, programs, education, and advocacy for first responders across the nation. Learn more at www.nvfc.org.