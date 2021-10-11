New Oshkosh Striker to be Featured at China Fire 2021

Oshkosh Fire & Emergency Segment is displaying the new Oshkosh® Striker® ARFF vehicle at China Fire 2021.

APPLETON, Wis. (October 11, 2021) – Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Fire & Emergency segment is displaying the new Oshkosh® Striker® ARFF vehicle at China Fire 2021. The new vehicle will be displayed at Oshkosh’s China Fire booth, located at site E1-04. In addition to the new Striker ARFF, the booth will feature the latest fire and emergency vehicles and technology.

“Even amidst the global pandemic, China’s strong economic growth has resulted in a heightened need for advanced fire protection and resources, particularly in provinces with considerable urbanization growth,” said Jim Johnson, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president, Fire & Emergency. “Oshkosh’s fire and emergency segment remains committed to focusing on the needs of global markets and developing fire apparatus innovations that align with the unique needs of communities and airports of all sizes.”

In 2019, 60-percent of the world’s “super-tall” buildings were under construction in China, and currently, the country ranks number one for the most skyscrapers over 150 meters. The same year, the Pierce® Ultra Highrise Pumper (UHRP) was introduced to support China’s development of buildings reaching extraordinary heights. China is also one of the largest aviation markets globally. At China Fire 2021, the next generation Striker ARFF vehicle will be unveiled on October 12 at 12:00 pm at Oshkosh’s China Fire booth. All attendees are invited to take part in the fire apparatus introduction and educational session.

Features of the new Oshkosh Striker ARFF vehicle include:

An optimized cockpit featuring modular cab design and ergonomic control placement

Spacious cab seating, increased visibility, diagnostic support, and Oshkosh C.A.R.E.™ clean cab options

Unparalleled performance and safety, including Oshkosh TAK-4 ® all-wheel independent suspension, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and side curtain airbags

all-wheel independent suspension, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and side curtain airbags Innovative Fire Suppression including Oshkosh power divider allowing for pump and roll in any condition, Snozzle® HRET, Oshkosh K-Factor system, and ECO EFP™ system for easy measurement of foam percentages from every discharge on the vehicle, without discharging foam

“The new Striker ARFF vehicle supports airports of all sizes with its newly optimized features and our trusted network of sales and service partners ready to provide support in locations around the globe, including China,” said Salim Hawi, vice president of international sales for Oshkosh Corporation. “We are confident the future of the aviation industry is bright and will continue to grow as the world becomes more connected in the years ahead. ARFF will continue to be essential in the protection of the traveling public, as airports remain the gateway for communities’ economic access and leisure travel.”

Oshkosh’s China Fire booth will also provide educational kiosks featuring other fire apparatus innovations including the Volterra™ Platform of Electric Vehicles.

Pierce® VolterraTM Electric Pumper

Introduced in June 2021, the Pierce Volterra zero-emissions electric pumper is the first electric fire truck in service in North America. The fire truck offers the environmental benefits fire departments request without compromising the leading-edge operational performance, functionality, and safety attributes customers expect from Pierce fire apparatus.

Striker Volterra Performance Hybrid ARFF Vehicle

The Striker Volterra performance hybrid Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle also debuted at airports across North America. Based on Oshkosh proprietary technology and available in the 4×4 and 6×6 chassis platforms, the new Striker Volterra ARFF is a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) that has been developed to meet the growing emergency response and environmentally conscious needs of airports worldwide.

For more information about Pierce Manufacturing or Oshkosh Airport Products, visit www.piercemfg.com or www.oshkoshairport.com.