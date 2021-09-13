NFPA Rejects Appeal from IAFF on Firefighter PPE and PFAS

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Standards Committee has voted to reject an appeal aiming to remove a testing standard related to the continued use of “forever chemicals” in firefighter personal protective equipment.

Back at a meeting in late August 2021, the Standards Council considered a tentative interim amendment (TIA) that would remove an ultra-violet (UV) light degradation test applicable to firefighter turnout gear. The appeal from Ed Kelly of the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) asserted that requiring this test “causes the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the moisture barriers of turnout gear.”

Studies of PFAS have raised significant alarm in the firefighting community about the carcinogenic risks these chemicals pose to firefighters and the wider population. Four of the top eight cancers that are detected more commonly in firefighters —including testicular cancer, mesothelioma, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and prostate cancer—have been linked to PFAS.

In a brief issued on September 10, 2021, the NFPA Standards Council said “this appeal does not present any clear and substantial basis upon which to overturn the results yielded by the NFPA standards development process,” and voted to deny the appeal.

According to the release, opponents to this TIA agreed that PFAS should be removed or limited where possible, but expressed concern that removing the test without understanding of how removal will affect the moisture barrier could inherently be a serious risk to firefighter safety, given that the barrier is a primary protection from water and other commons liquids firefighters may encounter on the job.