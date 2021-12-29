One Killed, TX Firefighter Recovering After Collision

Weatherford Democrat, Texas

(MCT)

Dec. 27—WEATHERFORD — A Weatherford man was killed and a Greenwood VFD firefighter is recovering after a collision the day before Christmas Eve.

A Greenwood brush truck and tanker were returning after clearing a large brush fire in the vicinity when the wreck occurred off Farm-to-Market Road 1884 in Parker County around 7:15 p.m. Dec. 23.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500, identified as Tandyn Moran, 25, of Weatherford, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said preliminary investigation indicated that the Dodge veered into the path of the northbound-traveling Ford before striking it head on, and the incident remains under investigation.

Greenwood VFD Interim Chief Rodney Robertson said the injured firefighter was the driver of the brush truck, and was treated and released from the hospital.

___

(c)2021 Weatherford Democrat (Weatherford, Texas)

Visit Weatherford Democrat (Weatherford, Texas) at weatherforddemocrat.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.