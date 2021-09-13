Oshkosh Airport Products ‘Road Rally’ Sets Off For Next Wave of Events

Oshkosh Airport Products, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) Company, announced today the next stops in the 2021 Road Rally featuring the revolutionary new Striker® Volterra™ ARFF hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). After the completion of stops along the Western Coast of the U.S., the Road Rally now sets off for locations in the Central and Southeast regions of the country. The events offer aircraft rescue and fire fighting crews at airports a hands-on and immersive experience to learn about the new technology. Additionally, fire department representatives have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with experts to learn about the Striker Volterra vehicle’s attributes and its ability to meet each location’s unique environmental and sustainability initiatives. The Road Rally events kicked off in early August 2021 at Portland International Airport (PDX) with live demonstrations, Q&A sessions, and more.

“We’re pleased that Portland International Airport was selected as the start of the tour,” said Fire Chief Rob Mathis. “We enjoyed hosting the Oshkosh team and it provided a chance for our partners and regional agencies to view the company’s new hybrid electric vehicle up-close-and-personal.”

Upcoming Road Rally Locations Include:

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Detroit Metro Airport (DTW)

In June 2021, Oshkosh Airport Products introduced the Striker Volterra ARFF hybrid electric vehicle, which is designed around Oshkosh proprietary and patented technology. Other key features include:

An Oshkosh patented hybrid-electric drivetrain featuring an electro-mechanical infinitely variable transmission allows zero-emissions operation when powered by the integrated onboard batteries, and can be coupled to the internal combustion engine to provide continuous and uninterrupted power to the pumping system or drive system

Faster acceleration: setting a new standard for performance, the Striker Volterra HEV is capable of achieving 28% faster acceleration than before when fully loaded, resulting in a quickened response time

Idle reduction for up to one hour of zero-emissions standby using onboard energy storage

Zero-emission driving during entry and exit of the fire station using onboard energy storage

Available Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) options for further electric vehicle driving capabilities

“We’ve enjoyed connecting with airport fire departments during the first wave of the Road Rally to share how the Striker Volterra hybrid electric vehicle can meet the growing environmental sustainability needs among airports of all sizes,” said Jack Bermingham, business unit director for Oshkosh Airport Products. “We’ve learned what surprises event attendees the most about the vehicle is there are no compromises on operational performance, functionality, safety, customization, or the configurations our customers love.”

The Striker Volterra performance HEV is custom-engineered and extensively tested to deliver rapid response while simultaneously managing its carbon footprint. Additionally, it is fully compliant with NFPA 414 and ICAO standards while being certified to off-highway EPA and EU regulations.

Individuals and teams interested in attending Oshkosh Airport Products’ second wave of the 2021 Road Rally should contact their local Oshkosh Airport Products dealership or sales representative for more information.

To learn more about the Striker Volterra ARFF vehicle, visit www.oshkoshairport.com.