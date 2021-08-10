Oshkosh Airport Products ‘Road Rally’ to Bring Striker Volterra ARFF Hybrid Electric Vehicle to Locations in North America

Oshkosh Airport Products’ 2021 Road Rally will give aircraft rescue and fire fighting crews a chance to experience the revolutionary new Striker® Volterra™ ARFF hybrid electric vehicle.

OSHKOSH, WIS. (August 10, 2021) – Oshkosh Airport Products, LLC, an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) Company, announced today that its upcoming ‘Road Rally’ will offer aircraft rescue and fire fighting crews at airports throughout North America a hands-on and immersive experience to learn about the revolutionary new Striker® Volterra™ performance Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). Oshkosh Airport Products’ Road Rally will provide airport fire department representatives an opportunity to meet one-on-one with experts to learn about the Striker Volterra vehicle’s attributes and its ability to meet each location’s unique environmental and sustainability initiatives. Featuring live demonstrations and Q&A sessions, and more, the Road Rally kicks off at Portland International Airport (PDX) August 9-12, 2021.

“In June 2021, we introduced the Striker Volterra ARFF hybrid electric vehicle, which is designed around Oshkosh proprietary and patented technology,” said Jack Bermingham, business unit director for Oshkosh Airport Products. “Since that time, customer response to learning more about this fire apparatus has exceeded our expectations, and we are eager to share more about the Striker Volterra ARFF vehicle in person during our North American Road Rally.”

Road Rally Locations and Dates Include:

Portland International Airport (PDX), August 10-12

John Wayne Airport (SNA), TBD

Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, August 29 – September 2

East Coast U.S., Canada, and International Dates TBD

Features of the Striker Volterra HEV Include:

An Oshkosh patented hybrid-electric drivetrain featuring an electro-mechanical infinitely variable transmission allows zero-emissions operation when powered by the integrated onboard batteries, and can be coupled to the internal combustion engine to provide continuous and uninterrupted power to the pumping system or drive system

Faster acceleration: setting a new standard for performance, the Striker Volterra HEV is capable of achieving 28% faster acceleration than before when fully loaded, resulting in a quickened response time

Idle reduction for up to one hour of zero-emissions standby using onboard energy storage

Zero-emission driving during entry and exit of the fire station using onboard energy storage

Available Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) options for further electric vehicle driving capabilities

Bermingham continued, “Another key feature of the Striker Volterra hybrid electric vehicle is its ability to meet the growing emergency response and environmentally-conscious needs among airports of all sizes, without compromising on operational performance, functionality, safety, customization, or the traditional configurations and styling our customers expect.”

The Striker Volterra performance HEV is custom-engineered and extensively tested to deliver rapid response while simultaneously managing its carbon footprint. Additionally, it is fully compliant to NFPA 414 and ICAO standards while being certified to off-highway EPA and EU regulations.

As Oshkosh Airport Products’ Road Rally takes place over the next several months on the west coast of the U.S., airport emergency response and fire fighting crews on the east coast of the U.S., Canada, and internationally will also have the opportunity to experience the new Striker Volterra ARFF in the months ahead at a location in their region. Additionally, the Road Rally featuring the Oshkosh Airport Products Striker Volterra HEV will take part in the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo on August 29 – September 2 in Long Beach, California at Oshkosh Corporation’s booth #246 and #1634. The ACT Expo is North America’s largest advanced transportation and clean fleet event where attendees learn about the most progressive fuels, technologies, and vehicles.

Individuals and teams interested in attending Oshkosh Airport Products’ Road Rally should contact their local Oshkosh Airport Products dealership or sales representative for more information.

To learn more about the Striker Volterra ARFF vehicle, visit www.oshkoshairport.com.