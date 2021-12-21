Philadelphia (PA) Fire Department Takes Delivery of First of Eight Spartan Emergency Response® Custom Pumpers, First of Four Ladder Tower™ 100’ Tractor-Drawn Aerials

BRANDON, SD – December 21, 2021 – Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV Group®, and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus is pleased to announce Philadelphia Fire Department has taken delivery of a new Spartan Emergency Response Custom Pumper, as well as a new Ladder Tower™ 100’ Tractor-Drawn Aerial (TDA).

Sold by Spartan’s authorized dealer, Campbell Supply, these vehicles are part of a multi-unit order that includes eight Spartan Emergency Response Custom Pumpers, five Tractor-Drawn Aerials (TDAs) and three Spartan Custom Foam Pumpers. All three vehicle configurations were built on the Spartan Metro Star® cab/chassis.

Ladder Tower’s 100′ TDA’s are designed for busy departments like Philadelphia, which call for a compact, highly maneuverable design, abundant equipment, and ladder storage, a short 14’ outrigger spread and excellent visibility for the tiller driver’s position. For increased safety, all interior grab handles and rails were painted safety yellow and the ladders have an enhanced light package on the rear for highway operations.

Key features of the Ladder Tower 100’ TDA include:

10’11” overall travel height

Overall length of 55” 6”

Short wheelbase trailer for tight urban streets

A 500 lb. dry/ 250 lb. wet ladder tip load

Two (2) H-style outriggers with a narrow 14’ spread

266 feet of ground ladder storage

Cummins ® X12 500 HP engine

X12 500 HP engine Generous compartment space

10 KW Harrison generator

Enhanced rear light package for added safety

Philadelphia’s eight Spartan Emergency Response Custom Pumpers are configured with a short 28’ overall length and narrow 96” wide body for advanced stability and maneuverability. All apparatus on the order are equipped with the Spartan Advanced Protection System® (APS), the industry’s leading comprehensive safety enhancement package, as well as the only safety system featuring side-impact protection.

“We decided to make some changes including reducing two feet from the overall length of the pumpers, relocating the booster reel, lowering the height of the body for added stability, and reintroducing the front intake,” said Lt. Christopher Wynne of Philadelphia Fire Department.

Key features of these pumpers include:

Spartan Metro Star cab with 10” raised roof

Cummins L9 450-hp engine

Advanced Climate Control System

Wheelbase 171”

Waterous CMU 1500-gpm pump

500 gallon water tank

Right side ground ladder rack

Low hose bed body configuration (64” from the ground)

Custom wheel well storage

The Spartan Custom Foam Pumpers are equipped with 400 gallons of class B foam and will serve the city’s chemical plants, rail system and port that experiences large influxes of oil and chemicals. Key features of the custom foam pumpers include:

Spartan Metro Star cab with 10” raised roof

Cummins L9 450-hp engine

500 gallon water tank

FRC Acumax Foam System Direct Injection

Waterous CMU 1500-gpm pump

Low hose bed

Short overall length of 29’ 11”

Crossslays

Front bumper intake

“We are honored to have the continued trust and confidence of the Philadelphia Fire Department in Spartan fire apparatus,” said Chris Wade, Director of Sales, Spartan Emergency Response. “The tiller line certainly has a long history of maneuverability and service in the city’s challenging streets. We look forward to many years of our apparatus supporting the Philadelphia’s firefighters as they serve their citizens.”

###

About Spartan Emergency Response

Spartan Emergency Response®, comprised of REV Group subsidiaries Spartan Fire, LLC, Smeal SFA, LLC, Smeal LTC, LLC and Smeal Holding, LLC, is a North American leader in the emergency response market and offers brands including Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Spartan Fire Chassis®, Smeal™, and Ladder Tower™. Spartan Emergency Response vehicles are well known for safety, quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The company operates facilities in Michigan, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG