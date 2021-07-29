Pierce Manufacturing to Showcase the Latest in Fire Apparatus Design and Innovation at FDIC International 2021

Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, has announced today that it will showcase a broad selection of the latest in fire apparatus design and innovation with 12 fire trucks to be on display during the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC) on August 5 – 7, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Attendees can find Pierce’s display located in the north end zone of Lucas Oil Stadium (booth #8807).



“Over the last year and a half, our team continued in a pivotal role to create advanced solutions that support municipalities’ initiatives and help improve firefighters’ safety and efficiency,” said Lisa Barwick, vice president of marketing. “We’re eager to showcase our most recently developed fire apparatus and technology features, as well as meet with FDIC attendees to further demonstrate the innovation that spans across our product and service platforms.”

Pierce Manufacturing and Oshkosh Airport Products Introduce the Volterra Platform of Electric Vehicles



Pierce’s FDIC 2021 Booth Will Feature:

Enforcer™ Heavy-Duty Rescue Pumper

Velocity ® Pumper with PACCAR MX-13 Engine and Idle Reduction Technology

Pumper with PACCAR MX-13 Engine and Idle Reduction Technology Velocity PUC™ Pumper

Arrow XT™ Pumper

Enforcer PUC Pumper

Enforcer Ascendant ® 107′ Heavy-Duty Aerial Ladder – Single Rear Axle

107′ Heavy-Duty Aerial Ladder – Single Rear Axle Velocity Ascendant 100′ Heavy-Duty Aerial Tower

Enforcer Ascendant 107′ Heavy-Duty Tiller Aerial Ladder

Enforcer 75′ Heavy-Duty Aluminum Aerial Ladder

Velocity 100′ Heavy-Duty Steel Aerial Platform

Velocity chassis with a Frontline Communication C-45X-2 Rehab Unit

Type 3 Wildland on a Freightliner commercial chassis with exclusive side roll protection air bags

Barwick continued, “The launch of our new Pierce® Volterra™ platform of electric vehicles and the first Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper placed in service in Madison, WI in June 2021 is an example of our commitment to leading innovation based on direct input from our customers. While the Pierce Volterra pumper will remain in service during FDIC 2021, our booth will offer an electric vehicle technology kiosk and a knowledgeable team who will walk attendees through the electric fire truck’s attributes.”



In addition to product and technology demonstrations, on Friday, August 6 at 1:00 pm (EDT), the opening ceremony for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) 9/11 Stair Climb event will take place at Pierce’s central core location near the entrance of Lucas Oil Stadium. The 9/11 Stair Climb is a way for attendees to honor and remember those in the fire service community who selflessly gave their lives, so that others might live. In recent years, nearly 700 FDIC participants have paid tribute by climbing or walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.