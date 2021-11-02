Pierce Manufacturing to Expand WI Facilities and Add More Than 200 Jobs

Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced today the groundbreaking of a 90,000-square-foot expansion to the company’s 360,000-square-foot main facility located in Appleton, Wisconsin at 2600 American Drive. An additional 60,000 square feet of production space will also be added to Pierce’s Neenah, Wisconsin facility. Along with facility expansions, recruitment efforts have begun for the hiring of more than 200 jobs.

“As Pierce continues to develop innovative fire apparatus and technology, demand for our products has grown throughout the fire service community worldwide,” said Mike Kephart, vice president of operations for Pierce Manufacturing. “Work on the foundation for the expansion is already underway, with building construction beginning in January. The new areas of our production and testing facilities are expected to be operational by fall of 2022.”

Product demand has been the main driver for the need to increase space to produce fire trucks. The facility expansion will provide additional space for product assembly, material storage and testing of finished products.

The recruitment for more than 200 new team members is also underway for jobs which are instrumental to helping meet the increased customer demand.

Job openings include, but are not limited to:

Welders

Painters

Electricians

Assemblers

“Pierce Manufacturing is a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, a Fortune 500 Company. Pierce’s experienced and dedicated workforce of more than 3,000 team members stand by the motto ‘Work That Matters’,” said Stephen Kohler, director of human resources for Pierce Manufacturing. “Our team members average over 12 years of experience, a quarter of the workforce has 20 or more years of experience, and we are known for offering competitive wages, benefits, and a culture committed to serving the brave men and women of the fire service. If you have a mechanical aptitude and are willing to learn, we are willing to train and invest in you.”

New Pierce team members are engaged in an initial training program before transitioning to their hired role. Additionally, each team member may access $10,000 per year for continuing education to pursue an associate, bachelors, or master’s degree.

To learn more about Pierce Manufacturing’s expansion and employment opportunities, visit www.piercemfg.com.