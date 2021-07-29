Polaris Government and Defense Brings Firefighting Utility Vehicle to FDIC International

Polaris Government and Defense continues to expand the vehicles, technology, training, support services and accessories available for fire and rescue agencies. In booth #5367 at FDIC International next week, this division of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is displaying a Polaris RANGER XP 1000 fire utility vehicle (UTV). Turn-key fire and rescue utility vehicles provided by Polaris Government and Defense can improve response time and extend reach without compromising mobility, budget or effectiveness.

“Every Fire Department should have a RANGER – it’s an absolute asset,” according to Pound Ridge Fire Department Assistant Chief Vincent Zafonte. While initially purchased for search and rescue operations, the versatility and flexibility of the vehicle has made it a go-to-option for several other jobs such as responding to power outages and storm damage calls throughout the community. Since its purchase, the Polaris RANGER has become one of the most used vehicles for the department, second only to the fire truck.

Polaris utility vehicles help improve response time and reach to locations – both urban and rural off-road – where cars, trucks or helicopters cannot operate. The Polaris RANGER was first introduced in 1998 and it has since become integral for fire and rescue departments across the country. And earlier this year, Polaris announced plans for an all-new full-size electric RANGER that will allow departments to incorporate more electric vehicles (EVs) into their fleets without sacrificing utility, performance or durability. Polaris also provides a fully-equipped Pro XD fire and rescue utility vehicle providing expanded payload, increased durability, added safety features and diesel options for departments. Polaris UTVs are also a budget-friendly alternative to full-size vehicles because they are less expensive to purchase, operate and maintain.

Additionally, Polaris is the only UTV manufacturer that provides these turn-key fire and rescue utility vehicles direct from the company fully set up for immediate use and under full limited warranty from Polaris. Polaris also offers customers the capability to support and maintain their own fleet of vehicles through maintenance and operator training courses. Polaris also can be contracted directly to provide the on-site service for the vehicles in addition to regular service, maintenance and warranty work provided through the Polaris dealer network.

“It’s like the RANGER was made for fighting fires – the added fire and rescue response package is flawless,” said Chief Jason Lermont, a fifth-generation fire chief at Harbor Beach Area Fire Department. “I’m glad the vehicle is intuitive – being able to jump in the RANGER and go, knowing all the tools are in hand, is crucial for reducing response time. It’s also what drew us to selecting the Polaris RANGER.” The Harbor Beach Area Fire Department used public safety grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase the utility vehicle.

Polaris firefighting UTVs incorporate a professional system that is familiar, having been developed with years of firefighter input by RKO Enterprises®. Fire skid packages incorporate a capable pump, hose and reel, tanks for water and foam and the ability draft from an external water source. Mounting options can accommodate preferences for different departments and uses. Rescue vehicles incorporate a rear attendant seat and a stokes rescue basket.

Polaris also provides a combination fire and rescue package, which includes the fire tank and equipment as well as a full-length or compact stokes rescue basket. The UTVs maintain the option for the rear equipment skids to be removed all together for other applications or use by other departments. Custom graphics, and body panels can be added so vehicles match the rest of the fleet.

And these UTVs are compatible with traditional Polaris accessories options. The most popular with government agencies include the full cab, winches, storage, heating and air conditioning. Polaris fire and rescue RANGERs are available for purchase through GSA, Sourcewell, state or local contracts and from Polaris. Once purchased, the RANGER will be professionally upfit and delivered directly to the customer’s location, or their Polaris dealer of choice.

“It cuts down our response time because we’re not going to have to worry so much about …[getting] stuck ourselves on the way to a call,” said volunteer Mike O’Connor of the Texas Rescue Patrol, a division of Texas Recreational Safety and Land Management that works primarily in the Red Sands area of west Texas around El Paso, referring to their Polaris RANGER XP 1000.

In Connecticut, the Danbury Fire Department has purchased a Polaris RANGER XP 1000 Northstar edition, which includes an enclosed cab with heat and air conditioning. According to Firefighter James Gagliardo of the Danbury FD, “For years we used another utility vehicle. Although this vehicle definitely helped us at times, on many incidents it wasn’t enough. We needed a more off-road capable vehicle that can handle the increase in land searches we have been called in on. That’s when we decided to look into the Polaris.” In addition to aiding with remote rescues, the department also uses their RANGER to navigate through crowds at public events. The department’s HAZMAT team also uses the vehicle to transport personnel and equipment into and out of “hot zones.”

Polaris is a unique vehicle supplier that harnesses its 60-plus year legacy of off-road leadership, rich heritage of innovation, and vast commercial enterprise resources, along with a team of dedicated government, defense, and technology experts and operators to deliver the products that customers need to get their missions done. This winning combination of Polaris performance, procurement simplicity, premium service, training, support, and sustainment results in a best-value for departments nationwide.