REV Fire Group Announces Darin Moore as VP/GM of Ferrara™ Bert McCutcheon Appointed to VP of Product Management

OCALA, FL – January 4, 2022 – REV Fire Group, which includes REV Group Inc. manufacturers of fire apparatus and related aftermarket parts and services consisting of E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, and Spartan Emergency Response®, announces Darin Moore has joined Ferrara as VP/GM and Bert McCutcheon has been appointed to a new role supporting REV Fire Group, VP of Product Management.

Moore joins Ferrara with more than 17 years of experience in manufacturing, including operations leadership roles within Pierce Manufacturing, Kewaunee Fabrications, Wheeled Coach Industries and Lennox International. Moore has MS in Management from the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay and BS in Operational Leadership/Management from Maryville University.

“I’m thrilled for Darin to join our leadership team at REV Fire Group. Darin has extensive experience in the operations industry, excelling in lean six sigma and people first cultural strategies. This supports our continued expansion in Holden, increase in production on orders and focus on operational excellence,” stated Kent Tyler, President, REV Fire Group. Moore will report directly to Tyler and will be based at the Ferrara and KME manufacturing facility in Holden, Louisiana.

“Bert’s expertise will continue to deliver the highest standards of insight, service, and results as we continue platforming across all the REV Fire Group brands. This new role elevates our strategic portfolio plan and will drive the vision of REV Fire Group products to support company initiatives. I look forward to Bert’s success in this new role,” said Tyler.

###

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG