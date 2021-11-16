REV Fire Group Announces Expansion Plans

Announcement made at Open House Event for KME Dealers in Holden, LA

REV Fire Group, comprised of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), companies E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal™, and Ladder Tower™, is announcing the expansion of the Holden, Louisiana facility. Expansion plans were shared during the KME Dealer Open House event on November 16.

In addition to a tour of the facility, KME dealer principals attending the open house event will learn more about the expansion plans. This investment is expected to add 81,500 square feet and $1.36M of new manufacturing equipment.

Kent Tyler, President of REV Fire Group stated, “This is not only an important day in the evolution of the KME brand, but it further solidifies the vision for the future to our team members, dealers, and customers.”

The successful completion of this project would add an expected 105 jobs to the area and solidify Livingston Parish as the home of a key player in the Fire & Emergency vehicle manufacturing industry.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG