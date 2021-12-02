REV Fire Group Announces Gary Pacilio as New Vice President/General Manager of E-ONE, Joseph Belle as Vice President of Operations

OCALA, FL – December 2, 2021 – REV Fire Group, which includes REV Group, Inc. manufacturers of fire apparatus and related aftermarket parts and services including E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, and Spartan Emergency Response®, announces the appointment of Gary Pacilio as Vice President/General Manager of E-ONE and Joseph Belle as Vice President of Operations for REV Fire Group.

“This is an exciting time for REV Fire Group. These appointments will further strengthen our organization and our leadership position within the fire industry. Gary has continuously delivered quality, efficiency, and performance results throughout all the fire brands during his tenure at REV and I’m looking forward to E-ONE’s future with him. Joey excels as a seasoned operations leader and his expertise will continue to deliver the highest standards of quality, service, and results as we platform across all brands to optimize business performance. I’m thrilled to have these two leaders on our team,” stated Kent Tyler, President, REV Fire Group. Pacilio and Belle will both report directly to Tyler.

Pacilio has spent the previous 15 months as the Senior Director, Operational Excellence for REV Fire Group, including roles as interim VP/GM at Spartan Fire Chassis and has more than ten years’ experience in operational leadership. Over the years, he has held several leadership positions with L3Harris, GE and IDEX Corporation where he served as Vice President within the Fire Suppression Group.

Belle has spent the past 35 years in the fire industry, worked with REV Group brands throughout his career including Vice President and General Manager for Goshen Coach, Vice President of Operations for Capacity Trucks and as Director of Operations and Scheduling for E-ONE. Prior to his return to REV Fire Group, Belle was Senior Director of Operations and Continuous Improvement at TICO.

