REV Group® Announces Plans to Shift KME® Production to Other REV Fire Group Facilities

MILWAUKEE, WI — September 10, 2021 — REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), parent company of leading designers and manufacturers of best-in-class specialty vehicle brands, announces the transition of KME Fire Apparatus production to other REV Fire Group facilities over the next year, which will allow improved lead times, quality, and delivery for KME customers.

KME has long-served municipal, state, and federal markets across the U.S. with its diverse range of custom apparatus including Aerial, Industrial, Pumper, Rescue, Tanker, and Wildland products. KME is renowned for its quality engineering, custom manufacturing, and dedication to deliver on customers’ specific apparatus needs. From its Tractor-Drawn AerialCat™ with Steel-Safe™ technology to the new X-Series™ Custom Pumper, KME consistently innovates to provide custom configurations based on unique fire department requirements.

“The KME brand has a rich and enduring legacy. Our commitment with this transition is to preserve the legacy by continuing to deliver to our customers and dealer partners what they have come to expect from the KME brand through their many years of valued loyalty to KME,” said Kent Tyler, president, REV Fire Group. “This shift in production locations enables us to better access our broad operational expertise and resources, provide custom engineering, enhance quality and improve delivery times by leveraging the advanced manufacturing capabilities that we have through the REV Fire Group network. New and current KME customers can be assured that our commitment to manufacturing excellence will continue to bring quality and value to KME fire apparatus.”

Orders currently in progress will be manufactured at the KME facilities in Nesquehoning, PA and Roanoke, VA, with production expected to be completed by April 2022. Orders not yet in production and new incoming orders will be transferred to other REV Fire Group manufacturing facilities. Each order will be reviewed with the respective KME dealer and end-user customers immediately following today’s announcement. In addition, KME is meeting with employees from the Nesquehoning and Roanoke facilities to discuss options and reassignments.

“The transition of production has a significant impact on KME employees and is not a decision we take lightly,” said Tyler. “We are grateful to our teams at both locations, who have worked with us over the years to build the KME brand. We also thank the local communities for their ongoing support, and we would like to thank our dealer partners for their outstanding efforts in servicing our mutual customers over the many years and thank them in advance for their efforts in supporting this transition.”

