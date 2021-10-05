REV Group Names New Senior Vice President of Engineering & Technology

REV Group, Inc. announces the appointment of Eric Sandstrom as Senior Vice President, Engineering & Technology, a newly-created executive leadership position. The new role will play a critical part in evolving the product portfolio, optimizing engineering excellence, and leading product and powertrain design, innovation, and technological advancements.

Prior to joining REV Group, Sandstrom was Global Chief Engineer – Electric Propulsion Systems at General Motors and led the team responsible for developing the propulsion system for the all-electric Hummer SUT and SUV, among others. Sandstrom began his career with BorgWarner and held progressive leadership roles over a 20-year period with a focus in global product strategy, engineering, and program management.

“REV Group is focused on leading innovation within the specialty vehicle industry and creating a more sustainable future by putting alternative fuel solutions at our core,” said Rod Rushing, Chief Executive Officer, REV Group. “Eric is an ideal addition to the team with his impressive and extensive experience in the automotive industry and Electric Vehicle (EV) systems and alternative fuel technologies. His innovative mindset aligns with our company vision and strategy.”

Sandstrom holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University along with several professional certifications, patents, and technology awards.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group’s diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group’s brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG