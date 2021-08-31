REV to Introduce First Fully Electric North American-Style Apparatus

REV Fire Group recently announced that it will introduce the first fully electric North American-style fire apparatus, reports Businesswire.

The apparatus, developed with REV’s tech partner Emergency One Group LTD, runs on 316 kW of automotive-grade batteries, the report says. A range-extender diesel engine is used for backup when hydrant-pumping beyond three to four hours or other extended operations.

The rig is available for preorders now via any E-ONE, KME, Ferrara, or Spartan ER dealer and will be available for delivery in 2022, the report says.

It features a completely customizable North American design, according to the report. And, to make replacing parts easier, it’s built with locally stocked components.

Related Articles:

Brampton (Canada) to Put into Service Fully Electric Fire Truck

Madison Welcomes Electric Fire Apparatus

Pierce Manufacturing and Oshkosh Airport Products Introduce the Volterra Platform of Electric Vehicles