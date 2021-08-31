REV to Introduce First Fully Electric North American-Style Apparatus

It features a completely customizable North American design. And, to make replacing parts easier it’s built with locally stocked components.

REV Fire Group recently announced that it will introduce the first fully electric North American-style fire apparatus, reports Businesswire.

The apparatus, developed with REV’s tech partner Emergency One Group LTD, runs on 316 kW of automotive-grade batteries, the report says. A range-extender diesel engine is used for backup when hydrant-pumping beyond three to four hours or other extended operations.

The rig is available for preorders now via any E-ONE, KME, Ferrara, or Spartan ER dealer and will be available for delivery in 2022, the report says.

