Reyco Granning Achieves Independent Front Suspension Milestone

Mt. Vernon, MO – Reyco Granning announced the production of its fifty thousandth independent front suspension (IFS). The company has been producing IFS modules for the motorhome, firetruck, and bus markets since 1994. Reyco has the broadest heavy vehicle IFS offering in the world with gross axle weight ratings ranging from 10,000 to 24,000 lb.

The majority of systems shipped today are installed on Spartan motorhome chassis models: K4 605, K3 605, K3 500, & K2 450. These are all equipped with up to 58-degrees of wheel cut for exceptional maneuverability to match the superior ride and handling performance.

“Producing 50,000 IFS modules in custom vehicle applications is a significant milestone,” said Reyco President John Stuart. “We are proud of our legacy of providing solutions to our customers. We are 100% focused on suspension technology.”

About Reyco Granning

Reyco Granning designs and manufactures suspension systems used by specialty trailer & specialty vehicle OEMs, including RV, Fire, Rescue, and Bus markets. Headquartered in Mt. Vernon, MO, Reyco brings over 90 years of proven product quality, durability, and reliability. Visit Reyco at www.reycogranning.com