Reyco Granning Receives IATF 16949 Certification

Mt. Vernon, MO – Reyco Granning announces receipt of IATF 16949 certification.

Reyco Granning has received IATF 16949 certification. President John Stuart said “This certification is very important to our business; it shows our customers that we are dedicated to meeting the highest standards on our products and offering the best quality to our customers.”

This was a cross functional effort with people from all departments working with our auditor to complete all the facets of the certification. “This exercise has been a tool to not only add to the overall strength of Reyco Granning, but more importantly it has been a great tool to build the success of our employees,” Ramin Zarrabi, VP of Manufacturing said.

IATF is based on the process-oriented ISO 9001, which facilitates the integration of other important major management systems including ISO 14001 for Environmental Management and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management. To customers, employees, investors and the general public, implementation and certification of an integrated management system demonstrates the continuous improvement of an organization’s performance in the areas of quality, environmental protection and workplace safety.

About Reyco Granning Reyco Granning designs and manufactures suspension systems used by specialty trailer & specialty vehicle OEMs, including RV, Fire, Rescue, and Bus markets. Headquartered in Mt. Vernon, MO, Reyco brings over 90 years of proven product quality, durability, and reliability. Visit Reyco at www.reycogranning.com