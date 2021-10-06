Rosenbauer America Announces Five-Year Extension with Ventura County (CA)

Rosenbauer America announces a five-year extension with Ventura County, California. In addition to the contract extension, Ventura County has also placed an order for two new Tractor Drawn Aerials (TDA’s).

“The county originally formed their long-term partnership with Rosenbauer in 2014,” said John Slawson, CEO and president of Rosenbauer America. “We are honored to continue our relationship with Ventura County for another five years.”

TDA’s are iconic to the North American fire service. Rosenbauer’s TDA’s offers multiple body construction choices, tillerman cab styles, and corrosion resistant coatings for the aerial device.

TDA available features include SMART controls, hot dip galvanized steel to protect against corrosion, multiple fire truck body styles, CleanLockers, and CleanAir Recirculation Air Scrubber, among other features.

Rosenbauer fire trucks have been leading firefighting innovation for more than 150 years. The fire truck manufacturer is dedicated to developing partnerships with progressive departments that are looking for more than a vendor relationship.

“At Rosenbauer, our goal is to support firefighters and communities with state-of-the-art, reliable, and well-made fire equipment,” concluded Slawson.

For more information about Rosenbauer America, visit www.RosenbauerAmerica.com, Facebook, and Twitter.