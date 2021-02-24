Rosenbauer America Announces Retirement of Donley Frederickson, Consortium Purchasing Manager

After 38 years of distinguished service, Donley Frederickson, Rosenbauer America’s Consortium Purchasing Manager, announced his retirement. Donley’s last day is Friday, February 26, 2021.

Donley began his career with former Central States Fire Apparatus, now known as Rosenbauer South Dakota, in 1982 as one of the company’s very first employees. Prior to joining Rosenbauer, Donley held positions in a variety of fields including maintenance, sales, and Army & National Guard recruiter amongst many others.

Of his 38 dedicated years, Donley spent 25 of them as the National Sales Manager for Rosenbauer America, a position he held until 2016. Since then, Donley established Rosenbauer’s consortium purchasing department. Donley was instrumental in growing Rosenbauer’s dealer network, industry relations, and creating the company’s consortium purchasing processes.

Reflecting on the last last four decades, Donley regards the relationships with fellow employees, dealers, fire chiefs, and departments as some of his most valued memories. He is grateful to the Boer and Heiman families for the opportunity to pursue a career in sales that became his passion, and to the many fire departments that supported him throughout his career.

Donley plans to spend more time with his family, friends, and new puppy, Molly, in retirement in Lyon, SD, where he and his wife, Nita, have happily lived for 40 years.

“Thank you to everyone I got to meet along the way, the life-long friendships, and relationships with countless departments. It was a fulfilling career, one that I loved, and one that I will miss,” said Donley.

