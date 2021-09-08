Rosenbauer America Awarded New Contracts with US Army National Guard

Defense Logistics Agency orders a total of twenty-seven Light Rescue Trucks

Lyons, SD, September 07, 2021 – Rosenbauer America is honored to announce two new contracts with the US Army National Guard, for a total of twenty-seven Light Rescue trucks. The contracts were awarded to Rosenbauer, through the Defense Logistics Agency, located in Philadelphia, PA.

The Light Rescues will be built on Ford F-550 SD Super Cabs. The Ford chassis will be powered by a 330 HP 6.7L engine providing plenty of power and torque for the application use.

“Rosenbauer’s Light Rescue bodies on Ford chassis offer incredible reliability and versatility,” said George Bergamini, Government Sales Manager for Rosenbauer America. “Intentionally engineered with the goal of reduced maintenance stress, Rosenbauer challenged conventional industry practices, by purposely using as many non-proprietary components as possible.”

The Rosenbauer Light Rescue bodies feature industry-leading ergonomic storage solutions, abundant space for equipment, as well as an innovative LED warning and scene light package. Other notable features include backboard storage, stokes basket storage, as well as a 12v all LED extending light tower. The trucks are designed to afford the Army National Guard the ultimate in compact maneuverability while maintaining ample space for vital equipment. These units will serve a dual purpose, as a Lite Rescue and as a Command Vehicle, providing a more efficient build.

About Rosenbauer America

Rosenbauer is the world’s leading manufacturer of firefighting vehicles and equipment. Rosenbauer America incorporates global strengths and innovation to provide the largest and most technologically advanced line of custom and commercial pumpers, rescues, tankers, aerials, and the all-new Revolutionary Technology (RT) electric fire truck. Visit the company’s website for more information at www.rosenbaueramerica.com.