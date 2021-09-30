Rosenbauer America Receives 12-Unit Order from the State of California Department of Parks and Recreation

Wyoming, Minn., September 29, 2021 – Rosenbauer America has received a multi-unit order from the State of California’s Department of Parks and Recreation. The order, awarded to Rosenbauer with the support of local dealer Burton’s Fire, Inc includes six type-5 engines, five type-6 engines, and a 2200-gallon tactical water tender.

“We are thrilled to be working with the State of California to support their Department of Parks and Recreation,” said Ken Howenstine, Burton’s Fire, Inc., sales engineer. “California boasts 280 state park units, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, and 4,500 miles of trails. The department contains the largest and most diverse recreational, natural, and cultural heritage holdings of any state agency in the nation.”

The initial order of 12 custom units will be equipped with UPF Poly Water Tanks, Darley Pumps (6- 2 ½ AGE, 5- 1 ½ AGE, and 1- HM500), Foam Pro 1600 Class A Foam Systems, Whelen Warning, and Siren Package and FireTech HiViZ LED Scene lights.

“Rosenbauer fire trucks have been leading firefighting innovation for more than 150 years,” said Howenstine. “The new Rosenbauer custom units that will be supporting California Department of Parks and Recreation will be instrumental in supporting the communities in California.”

California’s state parks and the recreational programs supported by the California Department of Parks and Recreation and its divisions of Boating and Waterways, Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation, and Office of Historic Preservation, are gateways to these benefits and to opportunities to connect with families, friends, and communities. More than 75 million people annually visit California’s State Park System.

Burton’s Fire, Inc. was established in 1991 by brothers, Ken and John Burton. Burton’s Fire specializes in chassis change-overs, refurbishes, wreck repairs, pump overhauls, electrical (new and troubleshooting), as well as new build-ups.

About Rosenbauer America

Rosenbauer is the world’s leading manufacturer of firefighting vehicles and equipment. Rosenbauer America incorporates global strengths and innovation to provide the largest and most technologically advanced line of custom and commercial pumpers, rescues, tankers, aerials, and the all-new Revolutionary Technology (RT) electric fire truck. Visit the company’s website for more information at www.rosenbaueramerica.com.