Rosenbauer and Sentinel Emergency Solutions Host 2021 Customer Appreciation Event

Wyoming, Minn., October 21, 2021 – This month, Rosenbauer America and Sentinel Emergency Solutions hosted their 2021 customer event. More than 300 customers came to Sentinels’ new St. Louis, MO headquarters to view 22 Rosenbauer trucks, take in indoor and outdoor exhibits, and visit more than 20 vendors.

“We are excited to have had the opportunity to exhibit Rosenbauer trucks alongside our trusted partners at Sentinel Emergency Solutions,” said John Slawson, CEO and President of Rosenbauer America.

The event is part of Rosenbauer’s Power Tour; Rosenbauer and Sentinel are touring multiple departments across the country with numerous apparatuses. The Rosenbauer Power Tour hosts events to showcase the trucks available to different departments.

During the customer event, attendees were able to view and interact with the fire trucks up close in person. Among the trucks on display, visitors were able to see Rosenbauer’s 101’ King Cobra Aerial, 109’ Viper Aerial, 115’ T-Rex Aerial, Commander Pumpers, and Commercial Pumpers/Tankers.

“Rosenbauer trucks are equipped with top-of-the-line features,” said Brian Franz, owner of Sentinel Emergency Solutions. “We are working to help provide fire departments with everything they need, from vehicles to equipment.”

Video of the event can be found at shorturl.at/aoqG7.

About Rosenbauer America

Rosenbauer is the world’s leading manufacturer of firefighting vehicles and equipment. Rosenbauer America incorporates global strengths and innovation to provide the largest and most technologically advanced line of custom and commercial pumpers, rescues, tankers, aerials, and the all-new Revolutionary Technology (RT) electric fire truck. Visit the company’s website for more information at www.rosenbaueramerica.com.

Sentinel Emergency Solutions

Sentinel Emergency Solutions is your premier emergency vehicle and equipment dealership in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. We offer exceptional sales and service to make sure your department is prepared to best serve your community. We are proud to be teamed up with Rosenbauer to provide state-of-the-art apparatus and are deeply devoted to helping firefighters do their job to the highest and safest standards when duty calls.