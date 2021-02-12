Rosenbauer Appoints VP of Engineering

Rosenbauer America welcomes Vince Anevicius as their new Vice President of Engineering. Vince is a collaborative leader with an impactful record of success in building high-performance teams, leading quality, optimizing costs, and strengthening supplier relationships.

A Wisconsin resident, Vince has worked across the United States and Europe. He has a diverse career in many industries throughout his 30-year career, among which include automotive, heavy truck, and defense.

Vince received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and graduate degree from Keller Graduate School of Management. Prior to joining Rosenbauer, Vince held leadership positions at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, CNH Global, and Oshkosh Corp. His multifaceted career gives him a unique understanding on interdisciplinary relationships.

“Vince’s education and work experience have helped him develop his skills in problem solving using an outside-the-box approach,” said John Slawson, Chairman & CEO of Rosenbauer America. “We are eager to enhance Rosenbauer’s already innovative engineering department with more of that creative thinking that Vince brings with him.”

In his free time Vince enjoys spending time with his wife, two children, and three grandchildren; lumberjacking; and working on cars, specifically diesel-powered ones to upgrade their performance.

“I am excited to be a part of the world’s largest manufacturer of fire apparatus,” said Vince. “This is a unique opportunity, and I am pleased to be part of such an impactful industry.”

About Rosenbauer America

Rosenbauer America is a leading manufacturer of custom fire apparatus. The company offers a full line of custom and commercial pumpers, rescue pumpers, mini pumpers, mini rescues, tankers, aerial ladders, and platforms featuring Smart Aerial Technology. For more information about Rosenbauer America, visit www.RosenbauerAmerica.com, Facebook, and Twitter.