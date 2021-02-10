Safety Components PF Zero™ Durable Water Repellent Finish Brings New Performance to PPE Fabrics

Safety Components, a leader in developing fabric technologies that move the industry forward, is excited to introduce PF Zero™ finish, the first non-fluorinated durable water repellent finish developed specifically for PPE fabrics. With patented, high performance flame resistant outer shell fabrics like PBI Max™ and Armor AP™, thermal liners like Glide Ice™ and Prism™, and wildland/tech rescue fabrics like Sigma — more large metro cities specify and wear materials made by Safety Components than any other.

Guy Lucas, Business Development Director for Safety Components, stated, “We’d like to share with our first responder partners and customers a running change that is occurring with all of Safety Components’ flame-resistant materials, those requiring water resistance, sold under the NFPA 1971 and NFPA 1951 certifications. Our newest finish, called PF Zero, uses advanced technology that allows Safety Components the ability to employ a new water repellent chemistry that is sustainable and fluorine-free. This is a true game changer for the industry.”

PF Zero fabrics have been certified by UL as an approved replacement finish for fabrics sold by Safety Components under NFPA 1971/1951. Important performance characteristics such as flame resistance, TPP, and THL remain the same for Safety Components fabrics regardless of the finish. While Safety Components has already started producing materials finished with PF Zero, it could take several months for garments made with Safety Components PF Zero treated fabrics to filter through the supply chain and into the hands of first responders.

Safety Components operates as part of Elevate Textiles. Elevate and its premium brands are committed to improving sustainability for a lower carbon footprint as a cornerstone of every new product initiative. Safety Components’ newest PF Zero finish is a testament to that direction, requiring 15% less energy to produce while enhancing sustainability to PPE.

Mr. Lucas went on to say, “For more than 100 years, Safety Component fabrics have represented high performance and innovation, and our commitment to first responders and the environment will always be at the forefront of our existence. PF Zero finish supports our longstanding core values with a renewed focus on a cleaner environment. As a global leader in technology-driven fabric solutions for first responders and military professionals, Safety Components won’t settle for anything less.”

More: http://www.pf-zero.com/